版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 00:40 BJT

UPDATE 1-Colombia's quarterly economic growth beats expectations

BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia's economy grew a larger
than expected 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the
previous three months on expansion in utilities, transport and
communications, and financial institutions, the government said
on Thursday.
    A Reuters poll forecast 0.24 percent quarter-on-quarter
growth. The government revised down expansion in the fourth
quarter compared with the third quarter to 1.2 percent from 1.3
percent previously.
    The country's gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent in the
first three months of the year versus the same period last year,
fueled by mining, financial firms and transport - in line with
market expectations. 
    Colombia has brought in billions of dollars in foreign
investment over the last decade, mainly into the oil and mining
sectors, thanks to a U.S.-backed offensive against rebels. 
    Economic authorities had expected expansion in the first
three months of the year to take a hit from an unexpected fall
in public works spending, which was coupled with slowing growth
rates in industrial production and retail sales.
 
    The central bank raised rates nine times over the last year,
to 5.25 percent, to help cool the economy and rein in
inflationary pressures. The monetary authority has kept rates
steady in the past three policy meetings.
    Leaders of the coffee, flowers and banana industries have
complained that the relatively high interest rate compared to
regional peers was making it harder for them to export since
higher yields put appreciation pressures on the peso currency.
    Colombia's peso has firmed 9 percent so far this year,
making it the largest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded
currencies followed by Hungary's forint of 6.46 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐