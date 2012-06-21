UPDATE 1-Colombia's quarterly economic growth beats expectations

BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia's economy grew a larger than expected 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the previous three months on expansion in utilities, transport and communications, and financial institutions, the government said on Thursday. A Reuters poll forecast 0.24 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. The government revised down expansion in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent previously. The country's gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent in the first three months of the year versus the same period last year, fueled by mining, financial firms and transport - in line with market expectations. Colombia has brought in billions of dollars in foreign investment over the last decade, mainly into the oil and mining sectors, thanks to a U.S.-backed offensive against rebels. Economic authorities had expected expansion in the first three months of the year to take a hit from an unexpected fall in public works spending, which was coupled with slowing growth rates in industrial production and retail sales. The central bank raised rates nine times over the last year, to 5.25 percent, to help cool the economy and rein in inflationary pressures. The monetary authority has kept rates steady in the past three policy meetings. Leaders of the coffee, flowers and banana industries have complained that the relatively high interest rate compared to regional peers was making it harder for them to export since higher yields put appreciation pressures on the peso currency. Colombia's peso has firmed 9 percent so far this year, making it the largest gainer among the world's 36 most-traded currencies followed by Hungary's forint of 6.46 percent.