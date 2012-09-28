UPDATE 2-Colombia current acct deficit widens in H1 vs year ago

* Capital, financial account totals $6.74 billion in 1st
half of 2012
* FDI rises 18 pct to $7.79 billion in January-June period
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's current account
deficit widened to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product in the
first half of the year from 2.4 percent in the same period last
year, data from the central bank showed on Friday.
The $4.8 billion deficit, wider in dollar terms from the
$3.88 billion gap in the January-June period a year ago, was
driven by import payments of goods and services and profit
remittances by foreign companies operating in Colombia.
The current account balance is the widest measure of a
country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, interest
payments and services. As such, it is a gauge of a country's
reliance on foreign capital.
The Andean country's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second
quarter compared with 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by
strong expansion in the construction sector, the government's
statistics agency said this month.
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer, saw
its net foreign direct investment in the period rise 18 percent
to $7.79 billion driven by the oil and mining sectors, the
central bank said.
The country has attracted billions of dollars in foreign
direct investment over the past decade, boosting oil and coal
output after U.S. military aid helped it deal crippling blows to
leftist guerrilla groups and drug cartels.
The $330 billion economy could attract as much as $17
billion in foreign direct investment this year, up from about $2
billion in 2000, the government has said.
Foreign direct investment by Colombians abroad plunged 95
percent to $83 million, the bank said.
The capital and financial account totaled $6.74 billion, or
3.8 percent of GDP in the January-June period, driven by foreign
direct and portfolio investment, compared with $5.86 billion or
3.6 percent of GDP in the same period a year ago.
Latin America's No. 4 economy expects to grow 4.8 percent
this year, slowing from the 5.9 percent registered last year as
fallout from the global economic crisis crimps expansion.