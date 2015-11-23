Colombia to create holding company of state-owned businesses

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
BOGOTA Nov 23 Colombia will create a holding company of state-owned businesses in a bid to increase transparency and as a step toward membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday.
As the first phase of the plan, cabinet ministers will cease to serve on the boards of state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and electricity companies Isagen and ISA, three of 111 businesses which belong to the state.
"Eventually all state companies will enter the holding, which will separate from the finance ministry and be autonomous, so state companies can be run with more transparency and the most efficiency possible," Santos said in a speech.
The holding company will be run by an independent board, he said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.