UPDATE 1-Colombia's Ecopetrol wins case against Pacific Rubiales

Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
BOGOTA, March 13 A Colombian arbitration tribunal on Wednesday ruled in favor of state-run oil company Ecopetrol in a dispute with Canada's Pacific Rubiales over the revenues generated by an oil field run by the companies.
The ruling states that Pacific Rubiales must pay 100 percent of windfall revenues from the Quifa oil field to Ecopetrol from the time in which the field's total output exceeded 5 million barrels.
Pacific Rubiales wanted to pay Ecopetrol 60 percent of the revenues once the field's production surpassed the 5 million-barrel mark in 2011.
The ruling means that Ecopetrol should receive a total of 300 billion pesos ($167 million) in additional revenues, said an Ecopetrol source who asked not to be named.
The tribunal's decision will apply until the contract to run the field expires in 2031.
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.