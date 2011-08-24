Colombia's Ecopetrol sells 2.4 trillion pesos in shares

BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN(EC.N) has sold 2.4 trillion pesos ($1.35 billion) in shares, the state-run oil company said on Wednesday.

Originally, the company said it was planning to sell a 1.67 percent stake, but that it could decide to sell more shares if demand was high. [ID:nN1E76P0AB]

The shares are part of the 9.9 percent stake that Ecopetrol plans to sell to finance an expansion plan.

Ecopetrol, by far the largest oil company in the Andean country, sold 10.1 percent of its shares in 2007. ($1=1,781.91 pesos) (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Carol Bishopric)