版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 00:44 BJT

Bombings halt pumping of crude on Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline

BOGOTA Feb 9 Pumping of crude on Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline has been halted after two bomb attacks late on Monday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol operates the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which has the capacity to transport 210,000 barrels of crude per day from the northeastern province of Arauca to the Caribbean coast, on behalf of U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The two attacks, one in Boyaca province and the other in Arauca, required the company to suspend the pipeline's pumping operations, a spokesman told Reuters.

Colombian rebel groups the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN) have often targeted oil infrastructure, bombing pipelines and trucks carrying crude oil.

Ecopetrol did not say who was responsible for the attacks. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by W Simon)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐