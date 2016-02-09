Bombings halt pumping of crude on Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline

BOGOTA Feb 9 Pumping of crude on Colombia's
Cano Limon pipeline has been halted after two bomb attacks late
on Monday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said.
Ecopetrol operates the 780 km (485 mile) pipeline, which has
the capacity to transport 210,000 barrels of crude per day from
the northeastern province of Arauca to the Caribbean coast, on
behalf of U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp.
The two attacks, one in Boyaca province and the other in
Arauca, required the company to suspend the pipeline's pumping
operations, a spokesman told Reuters.
Colombian rebel groups the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN) have often
targeted oil infrastructure, bombing pipelines and trucks
carrying crude oil.
Ecopetrol did not say who was responsible for the attacks.
