Colombia eyes sale of 10 pct stake in Ecopetrol

BOGOTA Aug 2 Colombia's government presented a bill to Congress on Tuesday to sell a 10 percent stake in state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN(EC.N) and would use the capital for flood reconstruction costs.

Ecopetrol sold 10.1 percent of its shares in 2007 and is authorized to issue another 9.9 percent. The law that allows Colombia to sell up to 20 percent only provides for the resources gained from share issuances to be used by the firm.

If approved, the bill presented on Tuesday will give the government permission to sell up to 10 percent more of the company and use the capital for flood reconstruction work.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said he expected the law to be approved before December and that the stake would be sold in tranches through a four-year period starting in 2012.

"Basically we're looking for Congress to allow the government to reduce its stake from 80 percent to at least 70 percent," Echeverry told reporters, adding the government expects to raise some 16 billion pesos ($9 billion).

Heavy downpours and floods in Colombia late last year and in early 2011 killed more than 300 people, affected the livelihoods of 2.2 million more and caused billions of dollars in damages, mainly to infrastructure.

Ecopetrol, by far the largest oil company in the Andean country, is currently selling 1.67 percent of the 9.9 percent allowed of its current capital in a share sale.[ID:nN1E76P0AB]

Though lawmakers will discuss the bill four times to comply with regulations, the legislation will likely get a nod from Congress, where the ruling coalition has a strong majority.

The government has withdrawn similar bills twice this year to make changes to their content. The Constitutional Court in April ruled against a decree giving the government the go-ahead to sell another stake in Ecopetrol.

Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, has seen a massive increase in oil and mining investment since a U.S.-backed crackdown against rebels dramatically improved security. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia, editing by Bernard Orr)