Colombia's Energia de Bogota to issue shares

BOGOTA Aug 9 The shareholders of Colombia's energy conglomerate Empresa de Energia de Bogota EEB.CN agreed on Tuesday to issue up to 1 trillion pesos ($552 million) in shares to finance the company's expansion plan.

Bogota's local government controls an 81.5 percent stake in Empresa de Energia de Bogota (EEB).

The company has investments in leading power distribution and power generation companies in Colombia, as well as in Gas Natural, the country's largest natural gas distributor.

It also controls a 40 percent stake in Red de Energia del Peru, the largest power distribution company in neighboring Peru. ($1 = 1,811.18 Colombian pesos COP2=STFX) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)