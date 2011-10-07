EEB Colombia says to issue $610 mln foreign bonds

BOGOTA Oct 7 Shareholders of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Bogota (EEB) authorized on Friday the issuance of foreign bonds of up to $610 million to repurchase existing debt.

EEB EEB.CN said that the issuance would be used to buy back bonds due in 2014 and issue more liquid debt of a longer maturity -- for 2021 -- to improve the company's debt profile.

The firm told financial regulators that the ten-year bond may have an indicative yield of around 6.25 percent and that the repurchase would generate annual savings of $7.6 million.

EEB has assets of around $5.5 billion, and is 81.5 percent controlled by the government of Colombia's capital, Bogota. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)