Colombia's Santos appoints Renjifo as energy minister

By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Aug 30 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos named close ally Federico Renjifo as energy and mining
minister on Thursday in part of a Cabinet shuffle as the leader
begins pursuing a peace process with FARC rebels.
Renjifo replaces Mauricio Cardenas, who was appointed last
week to head the Finance Ministry. Renjifo, an economist and
lawyer, previously served as interior minister.
As Santos moves toward possible formal peace talks with the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, Renjifo will
likely become part of a discussion of how royalties from oil and
mining companies are distributed throughout the nation.
Santos announced on Monday that exploratory conversations
with the FARC were under way. The drug-funded group has
complained that foreign companies benefit from the land at the
expense of poor Colombians.
Renjifo will preside over an oil and mining boom that has
helped bring in record foreign investment in the past few years
as a U.S.-backed military offensive against insurgent groups
improved security in key exploration areas.
"This is a ministry that's moving in the right direction,
where there are some important decisions to be made and policies
that need to be implemented," Santos said at the presidential
palace after naming Renjifo, who also has served on the board of
state oil company Ecopetrol.
"He is someone that has been involved in the energy sector
for many years and he takes over at a very important time for
this (economic) locomotive," Santos added.
The government has said the $330 billion economy could
attract as much as $17 billion in foreign direct investment this
year, up from $13.2 billion in 2011.
APPROVAL HIGHER
Colombia has become Latin America's fourth biggest oil
producer over the past decade in great part because of a
reduction in the numbers of FARC guerrillas able to launch
attacks against key economic infrastructure.
The Marxist rebel group, which has fought successive
governments for almost 50 years, remains a threat in some
regions and has stepped up attacks this year on oil and mining
installations in a bid to hobble the nation's major economic
driver.
The attacks helped Santos' approval slide to 48 percent in
June, according to a Gallup poll, but his numbers picked up
again following his announcement last week that changes would be
made to his Cabinet and speculation he would seek peace with the
FARC.
In the latest Gallup poll published on Thursday, Santos'
approval rose to 51 percent.
Colombia is hoping to lure more foreign partners to help
develop the nation's potentially large copper deposits and
create a world class gold mining business and meet its delayed
target of 1 million barrels of oil a day.
Renjifo may confront a slowdown in demand for Colombia's
commodities in coming years, with global markets rattled by
signs of slowing growth in China, the world's second biggest
economy, which could curb that country's enormous demand.