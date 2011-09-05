Colombia retailer Exito starts $1.4 bln share offer

* Exito launches share offer to fund acquisitions
BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombian retailer Almacenes
Exito IMI.CN launched a $1.4 billion share offer on Monday to
help finance acquisitions in Uruguay and move into other
growing Latin American markets.
Exito, controlled by France's Casino (CASP.PA), will use
some of the funds to pay for its planned $746 million
acquisition of majority stakes in Uruguayan retail chains
Devoto and Disco, which Casino also controls.
The French retailer wants to use Exito and its planned
acquisitions in Uruguay to spearhead further expansion in
Spanish-speaking Latin America.
With U.S. and European economies struggling, Casino and
competitors Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N) are
increasingly looking for growth in Latin American countries
that have expanded quickly since the global credit crisis.
Exito said in a statement on Monday that other funds from
the share offer are marked for additional local and
international expansions.
In Brazil, Casino already has a stake in top retailer Grupo
Pao de Acucar.
Medellin-based Exito, which operates supermarkets and
department stores, is offering the shares at an 8 percent
discount to the stock's recent average price.
The offer is being extended first to shareholders,
including Casino, which will likely buy enough to maintain its
current percentage stake.
Any remaining shares will be offered to local and foreign
investors through Sept 23.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Derek Caney)