Colombia's Santos rules out bilateral ceasefire in FARC talks

BOGOTA, Sept 6 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday ruled out a bilateral ceasefire with Marxist FARC rebels during peace talks aimed at bringing an end to five decades of war.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Latin America's longest-running insurgency, said earlier in a press conference in Havana, Cuba that its negotiators would propose both sides down weapons once talks start in Norway on Oct. 8.

