IFC to join GrupoSura's ING deal in Latin America

BOGOTA Oct 31 Colombian investment group
GrupoSura SIS.CN will bring minority partners including the
International Finance Corp into its $3.7 billion purchase of
ING Groep's ING.AS (ING.N) Latin American assets, company
president David Bojanini said on Monday.
GrupoSura began issuing $2.1 billion worth of preferred
stock on Monday to finance the deal. While it has the cash flow
and bank loans to pay for the rest, it has chosen to bring in
IFC, the investment arm of the World Bank, and other unnamed
parties to cover up to 25 percent of the deal.
"There are another two or three co-investors who also wish
to participate and they'll also be a part of financing this
investment," Bojanini said.
Minority investors would account for no more than 25
percent of total investment in the ING asset purchase, Andres
Bernal, GrupoSura's vice-president for investment, told
Reuters.
The stock offer, managed by the Grupo Empresarial
Antioqueno, the holding company that controls GrupoSura, was
set at 32.500 pesos ($17.44) per share, a 3.1 percent premium
over the average price of the previous month.
Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno agreed to buy the pension,
insurance and investment funds of Dutch bancassurer ING in
Latin America for $3.7 billion in July in the largest-ever deal
by a Colombian company.
GrupoSura stock was down 3.2 percent to 32,800 pesos in
morning trade on the Colombian stock exchange.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Edited by Julia Symmes Cobb
and Gerald E. McCormick)