Colombia's Interbolsa to be liquidated - Finance Minister

BOGOTA Nov 7 Colombian brokerage Interbolsa will be liquidated by the financial market regulator and its assets sold to pay off investors, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.

The regulator intervened in Interbolsa on Friday after the brokerage failed to make a scheduled 20-billion pesos payment to a local bank. Interbolsa, which executes one-third of daily operations on the stock market and has about 50,000 clients, on Tuesday ceded control of its local bond portfolio to Bancolombia SA.