Chile's Colbun flags interest in Colombian generator Isagen

SANTIAGO, March 23 Chilean energy firm Colbun
said it is considering bidding for the controlling
stake in electricity generator Isagen that the
Colombian government is putting up for sale.
Earlier this month, the government said it would put the
57.6 percent stake up for sale for at least $2 billion as it
seeks to raise cash at a time when low crude prices have put a
dent in government finances.
Colbun is doing due diligence and preparing for
pre-qualification ahead of the April 15 deadline, it said in a
letter to the Santiago stock exchange published on Monday.
The Chilean company, which has a market capitalization of
around $4.9 billion, runs a network of hydroelectric and thermal
power stations in southern and central Chile. It has previously
expressed an interest in expanding elsewhere in South America.
Isagen is Colombia's third-biggest generator. Companies that
showed interest in its sale last year - later postponed -
included Duke Energy, China Huadian
Corporation, and Spain's Gas Natural.
In November, Gas Natural bought Chilean electricity
distributor CGE, saddling it with debt 3.2 times core earnings.
