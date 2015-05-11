Three multinationals vying for Colombia's Isagen stake

BOGOTA May 11 Three multinationals will partake
in a May 19 auction of the Colombian government's majority stake
in power generator Isagen, the Finance Ministry said on
Monday, a sale expected to raise around $2.2 billion.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Chile's
Colbun and France's GDF Suez have paid a
"guarantee of seriousness" of 100 billion pesos ($42 million)
enabling them to bid for the government's 57.6 percent stake.
China's Haudian Corporation and Spain's Gas
Natural International, which had earlier expressed an
interest in bidding, did not present the guarantee and are no
longer in the running for the power generator.
The government wants to sell Isagen to raise funds for its
$20 billion highway construction program which aims to boost the
competitiveness of the Andean country where transport over
winding, steep roads inflates costs for industry.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
editing by Andrew Hay)