Colombia judicial body suspends sale of Isagen power generator

BOGOTA May 14 A high-level judiciary authority
in Colombia intervened on Thursday to suspend the government's
sale of its majority stake in power generator Isagen
pending a verdict on appeals against its disposal, just days
before it was to be auctioned.
The suspension is at least the second by the Council of
State, the top judicial authority overseeing government conduct,
and comes less than a week before the government's 57.6 percent
stake in the utility was set to be auctioned off on May 19.
The Council of State said in a statement late on Thursday it
was ordering the suspension while it considers the appeals which
call for government decrees permitting the sale to be annulled.
The sale is expected to fetch around $2.2 billion dollars,
which the government plans to put towards heavy investments
under way to improve the Andean country's infrastructure.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, Chile's
Colbun and France's GDF Suez confirmed they
would bid for Isagen by paying a 100 billion pesos ($42 million)
deposit needed to qualify, it was announced this week.
The Council of State previously suspended the sale, which
has been planned for several years, in March 2014 after the Tax
Justice Network, a lobby group for the efficient use of public
funds, said it would be detrimental to the country.
