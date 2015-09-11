Isagen sale may go ahead, says Colombia's top judicial authority

BOGOTA, Sept 10 Colombia's top judicial
authority on Thursday approved the sale of the government's 57.6
percent stake in power generator Isagen, expected to
raise at least $1.8 billion.
The Council of State said in its decision the government may
move ahead with the sale, which was halted in May just days
before the company was set to be auctioned, rejecting appeals
calling for the decree enabling the sale to be annulled.
"The national government is authorized to transfer its share
participation in Isagen," council Vice President Martha Teresa
Briceno told journalists.
The judicial authority has suspended the Isagen sale at
least twice. The latest appeal was lodged by a lawyer connected
to the country's right-wing opposition.
The government hopes to use profits from the sale to fund
infrastructure projects.
Before the suspension Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
, Chile's Colbun and France's Engie SA
, formerly GDF Suez, confirmed they would bid for the
company by paying a 100 billion peso deposit needed to qualify.
Isagen shares were up on Thursday after rumors of the
council's decision were published by local media, rising 9.73
percent to 3,100 pesos per share.
