Colombia sees mining reforms finished by year-end

* Colombia restructuring mining sector, changing law
* Reforms to take sector to 3.6 pct of GDP from 2 pct
By Jack Kimball
MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sept 2 Colombia's mining
reforms including restructuring the fast-growing sector and
changes to the law should be completed by the end of the year,
Energy Minister Carlos Rodado said on Friday.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter is undertaking major
reforms to its mining sector after a series of accidents and
growing criticism over how the industry is managed hit one of
Colombia's most dynamic growth sectors. [ID:nN1E7801HO]
"Before the end of the year, all the decrees that have to
do with (mining) restructuring and additional decrees, certain
measures that are complementary to the restructuring should be
ready," Rodado told a mining conference in Medellin.
The government of pro-business President Juan Manuel Santos
plans to change the institutions that manage the mining sector
and modify a mining law after a court struck down the old one.
"We're finishing the socialization that has to be done with
the mining industry. The bill to reform the mining code must
pass through consultations and then Congress," Rodado said,
adding that the hoped the bill will be approved by year end.
Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its
image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs, which
has brought in billions of dollars in foreign investment.
Colombia's energy and mining boom, however, has run into
issues over the past few years from licensing delays to
environmental concerns and deadly accidents.
Santos' administration plans to launch a new national
mining agency to handle thousands of new mining requests and
monitor the sector among other changes.
Rodado said the new mining agency should take over
responsibilities currently handled by mining regulator
Ingeominas, which would then only deal with geological issues.
The government also plans to make modifications to a mining
law, such as the use of grids for concessions instead of other
shapes and extending the exploration period to up to 11 years
from 3 years with two years extensions currently.
A new mining code was struck down this year by the
constitutional court for failing to consult local communities.
Santos coalition has more than 90 percent support in the
Congress, which makes the bill likely to pass.
HUGE POTENTIAL
The Andean country is quickly approaching 1 million barrels
per day of oil production after years of declining output, and
coal output has also hit historic highs. [ID:nN1E7800P3]
But outside the major producers, Colombia's mining sector
has been hampered by infrastructure deficiencies, illegal
mining and environmental concerns over concessions.
Rodado said the mining reforms should take the sector's
contribution to the nation's gross domestic product to 3.6
percent in the coming years from 2 percent currently.
"Colombia has an enormous potential but we haven't ... been
turning it into reality at the speed at which it should be
turned," Rodado said.
"Mining's participation in the gross domestic product and
the growth that mining has had in the last six years doesn't
allow us to say that we're in a real bonanza."
In addition to coal, Colombia is a big producer of nickel
and gold.
Major miners with investments in Colombia include BHP
Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L --
which jointly control the massive Cerrejon coal mine -- as well
as Glencore [GLEN.UL] and Drummond [DRMND.UL].
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by David Gregorio)