UPDATE 3-Colombia replaces finance minister in surprise move

* Santos names current energy minister Cardenas as finmin
* Cardenas will also be central bank board member
* More cabinet changes are expected in coming days
* Colombia economy is showing signs of moderation
By Jack Kimball and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Aug 23 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos moved Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas to head the
finance post on Thursday in a surprise move for Latin America's
fourth-largest economy.
At the midpoint of his four-year term, Santos asked all 16
ministers to resign, including Finance Minister Juan Carlos
Echeverry, and set the stage for a cabinet shuffle aimed at
shoring up his slumping approval ratings.
It was not immediately known when Cardenas, 50, who holds a
doctorate in economics from the University of California at
Berkeley, would take on his new role.
Santos, after naming Cardenas, said he was "designed to be
finance minister." He previously held ministerial posts in
economic development and transport.
"Cardenas is an extremely well known and respected
economist, with fiscally sound ideas, so from a market
perspective this will be well received," said Alberto Bernal,
head of research for Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami.
"What's more important now for the market is the political
makeup for the entire Santos cabinet."
Among other posts that may also be changed in the coming
days are education, health, interior, agriculture and defense,
according to government sources.
Cardenas, who helped preside over a boom in the mining and
oil industries, will also represent the government on the
central bank's board and seek ways to bolster growth in an
economy that is being hit by the international financial crisis.
Once an investment pariah as drug-trafficking insurgents
kidnapped, killed and attacked rural areas with bombs, Colombia
has seen a dramatic turnaround in the last decade, attracting
record foreign investment.
The central bank meets Friday to vote on whether to cut the
benchmark lending rate from 5 percent to boost a slowing
economy. Echeverry is expected to attend that meeting.
The 61-year-old Santos has been under pressure from a
constant stream of criticism from former President Alvaro Uribe
and a growing number of attacks by leftist rebels, denting his
once commanding popularity.
Santos did not say who would be the next minister of mines
and energy.
Known for his lively language and joking with the media,
Echeverry will be nominated for a top role in the International
Monetary Fund, Santos said. He is credited with guiding a fiscal
rule through Congress that aims to save money during boom times
and balance the budget by 2014.
WHO WILL BE NEXT ENERGY MINISTER?
Whoever replaces Cardenas as energy minister will be the
third person to hold the post in less than two years.
Cesar Diaz, head of the Colombian Mining Chamber, said he
did not believe that would affect investor sentiment.
"Officials are important but more important than officials
are the policies of the central government. In this case it
won't affect the sector," Diaz said.
Others, however, said moving Cardenas to the finance
ministry at a critical time for the mining sector when Colombia
is trying to push through a raft of changes would be negative
for industry.
Some analysts said Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon could
be among those leaving the cabinet after a rise in assaults by
FARC rebels and the perception that security is getting worse.
Santos, credited with some of the biggest blows to the
rebels, accuses foes of using attacks by rebels as a "political
weapon" and dismisses claims by Uribe and his followers that he
is failing on security.