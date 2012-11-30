UPDATE 1-Colombia says no to UN ruling until rights are defended

BOGOTA Nov 29 Colombia will not apply a U.N.
court ruling that shifts some of its resource-rich waters to
Nicaragua until the Andean nation is sure that "the rights of
Colombians are well defended," President Juan Manuel Santos said
on Thursday.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice last week
shocked Colombia by reducing a large expanse of its maritime
territory, drawing the border in favor of Nicaragua while giving
a cluster of disputed islands to Bogota in a binding ruling.
"I'm not going to apply that ruling by the court in The
Hague until guaranteeing that the rights of Colombians are well
defended," Santos said in a speech. Santos did not specify which
rights he wanted guaranteed.
"I am going to set out, morning, noon and night, to ensure
that we recover the rights that were violated."
Both countries have warships in the area.
The court decision angered Colombians who have staged
marches nationwide in protest and called for Santos to defy the
ruling and maintain the sovereign territory.
Thousands of Colombians living on islands between the two
nations rely on fishing rights in the Caribbean waters and are
worried the ruling will ruin their livelihood.
Nicaragua's economic exclusion zone in the Caribbean was
expanded by the ruling, giving it access to potential offshore
oil and gas deposits as well as fishing rights.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has said he expects
Colombia to recognize the court's decision, but Bogota could
reject it and instead seek to negotiate a new border pact.
On Wednesday, Colombia withdrew from a treaty that bound the
country to the U.N. court's decisions, but the action does not
have retroactive impact.