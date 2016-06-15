版本:
Colombia's Cerro Matoso nickel mine workers cancel strike after pay deal

BOGOTA, June 14 Union workers at Colombia's Cerro Matoso nickel mine ditched plans to strike on Tuesday in a protest against pay, the company and union said, averting potential disruption to output from one of the world's largest producers of ferronickel.

Workers voted late last month to strike beginning Tuesday, but reached an eleventh-hour deal with the company, officials confirmed.

"We reached an to avoid a strike and which satisfies the workers' demands," Domingo Hernandez, president of the Sintracerromatoso union told Reuters. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Nick Macfie)

