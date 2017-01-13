Colombia arrests former gov't official in Odebrecht bribery case

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
BOGOTA Jan 13 Colombia's attorney general's office has arrested an official in former president Alvaro Uribe's administration suspected of receiving $6.5 million in bribes from Brazil's Odebrecht during a 2009 roadway contract, it said on Thursday.
Gabriel Garcia Morales, who was director of an institute that managed roadway concessions and later Uribe's vice minister of transport, is the first person arrested in connection with investigations into bribes by Odebrecht.
"The attorney general has evidence that Mr. Garcia sought payment of $6.5 million to guarantee that Odebrecht was the company chosen for the Ruta del Sol Dos, excluding other competitors," attorney general Nestor Humberto Martinez told reporters.
He said an ongoing investigation would seek to establish who else was involved and said bribes worth $4.5 million had been paid to the Brazilian construction company during current President Juan Manuel Santos's administration.
Odebrecht in December pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in Brooklyn to conspiring to violate a U.S. foreign bribery law after an investigation involving political kickbacks at Brazil's Petrobras unearthed the bribery scheme.
Odebrecht is Latin America's biggest engineering firm.
From 2001 to 2016, Odebrecht paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in association with projects in 12 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, according to the U.S. charging papers. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.