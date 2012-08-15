版本:
Colombia's Ecopetrol says to send 12 mln barrels of oil to India

BOGOTA Aug 15 Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would send 12 million barrels of its Castilla crude oil to a private Indian refinery over a year in a deal worth around $1.2 billion.

The company said it sent the first shipment of 2 million barrels of oil in a Very Large Crude Carrier on July 29 and it would take 35 days to arrive in India.

