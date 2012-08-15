Colombia's Ecopetrol says to send 12 mln barrels of oil to India

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BOGOTA Aug 15 Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would send 12 million barrels of its Castilla crude oil to a private Indian refinery over a year in a deal worth around $1.2 billion.
The company said it sent the first shipment of 2 million barrels of oil in a Very Large Crude Carrier on July 29 and it would take 35 days to arrive in India.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.