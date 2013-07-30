Explosion shuts down Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline

BOGOTA, July 29 An explosion shut down
Colombia's 80,000 barrel-per-day Cano Limon-Covenas oil
pipeline, state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA
said on Monday, in an attack military sources blamed on leftist
rebels.
The blast on Colombia's second biggest pipeline, used by U.S.
oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp and owned by
Ecopetrol, had no immediate impact on crude output or exports,
the company said.
The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline was attacked on a stretch near
Saravena, in Arauca province close to the border with Venezuela.
It was the third attack on the pipeline this month.
The explosion, which took place on Sunday, was likely carried
out by a rebel group, two military sources told Reuters. The
sources did not attribute the attack specifically to the FARC,
as the nation's biggest insurgent movement is known, or its
smaller counterpart the ELN.
No details on how much crude was spilt by the explosion or
the environmental damage were immediately available. The
pipeline carries crude from the Cano Limon fields to the port of
Covenas on the Caribbean coast for export.
The rebel groups have attacked oil infrastructure in Latin
America's fourth biggest crude producer with increasing
frequency in the past year or so, even as peace talks in Cuba
progress between the government and the FARC.
Pipelines are usually brought back on line within a matter of
days after attacks, which in 2012 were as regular as one every
two or three days, according to defense ministry data, almost
twice as frequent as in 2011.
Latin America's longest-running insurgency is at its weakest
in decades. But attacks on pipelines in remote areas have cut
into production goals, and kept the government from reaching its
target of 1 million barrels per day until late last year.