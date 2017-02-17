Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's Cano-Limon oil pipeline

BOGOTA Feb 17 Pumping operations along
Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon
Covenas, was halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the
Marxist ELN group, a high-ranking military official said on
Friday.
The attack occurred on Thursday in a rural area of northern
El Carmen in Norte de Santander province, close to the border
with Venezuela, General Alberto Jose Mejia, the army's
commander, told reporters in Bogota.
"There were terrorist activities by the ELN, a kidnapping
and a bombing of the pipeline," he said, referring to the
National Liberation Army insurgent group.
Production and export from the Cano Limon fields were not
interrupted.
The 485-mile (780 km) pipeline, a joint venture of
state-owned Ecopetrol and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum
Occidental, has the capacity to transport up to 210,000 barrels
of crude daily from oil fields operated by Occidental to the
Caribbean port of Covenas.
Ecopetrol said it would send personnel to the area to repair
the damage. Mejia said the rebels had mined the area, slowing
repairs.
There were 43 attacks on the pipeline last year, Ecopetrol
said.
Attacks on oil installations by the ELN, a group of about
1,500 combatants, have been a frequent occurrence during a
conflict that has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced
millions in the past 52 years.
The attack will anger President Juan Manuel Santos Peace,
whose government has started peace talks with the rebels in
Ecuador.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the
biggest rebel group in the South American country, agreed to a
revised peace accord with the government late last year.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Bill Trott)