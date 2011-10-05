Colombia sees oil output recovering after protests

* Better security, fiscal terms drive more oil investment

* Colombia has been on rising trend of crude production

* Social protests against oil companies on the rise

By Dan Trotta

RUBIALES FIELD, Colombia, Oct 5 Colombian Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday the nation expected oil production to recover to 950,000 barrels per day in October after demonstrations hit output last month.

Major oil companies in Latin America's No. 4 crude producer have been rocked this year by protests demanding more local jobs and social investment, which the industry sees as more of a threat than the rebels still plaguing the Andean nation.

Crude output fell 6.4 percent to 891,000 bpd in September versus August after protests rocked top private producer Pacific Rubiales and also the No. 4 producer Petrominerales Ltd. PMG.TOPMGC.CN [ID:nL3E7KC0LW] [ID:nS1E78L0Z9]

"I think that in October we're going to reach 950,000 barrels per day on average so that we're at one million barrels per day in December," Cardenas said at the Rubiales field run by Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TOPRU.CN.

"We're going to end this year at record production," he told reporters at the field, in eastern Colombia's heavy oil-rich Llanos Basin.

Table on crude production: [ID:nN1E7940HA]

While demonstrations against oil companies and mismatches between local desires and realities on the ground are nothing new, analysts say the scale is shifting. [ID:nS1E78D0JV]

Colombia's oil output has been on an upward trend since stagnating earlier in the 2000s and has broken through historic records in 2011 -- a rebound that has less to do with geology than with politics and better financial terms.

A military crackdown over the last decade pushed leftist rebels back into remote hide-outs, and improved fiscal terms have seen an influx of foreign oil companies snapping up assets in a country once largely dismissed as a failing state.

The energy and mining sectors have attracted billions of dollars in investment over the last decade, but recent scandals and protests in the oil sector and mining accidents have thrown a cloud over areas that are key drivers of the economy. (Writing by Jack Kimball; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy)