TABLE-Colombia 2015 oil output up 1.75 pct over year before

BOGOTA, Jan 15 Colombia produced an average of 1,005,400 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in 2015, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday, up 1.75 percent from 988,100 million bpd output the year before, according to Reuters calculations. The ministry did not give an average 2015 figure for natural gas production per day, but according to previous figures it would have been 1.030 billion cubic feet per day during the year, down 7.1 percent from the 1.109 billion cubic feet per day average in 2014. Crude production in December was 993,800 bpd, the ministry said in a statement, down 1.31 percent from the 1,007,000 million barrels produced during the same month the year before. Natural gas production last month fell 0.74 percent from the December 2014 figure of 1.043 billion cubic feet per day to 1.035 billion cubic feet per day. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 DEC 993 1,007 NOV 987 1,004 OCT 996 1,004 SEPT 1,007 996 AUG 966 1,002 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)