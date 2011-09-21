版本:
Rubiales says may start Colombia repair works on Wed

BOGOTA, Sept 21 Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO PRU.CN told Reuters that the company could begin repairing damages from protests in Colombia later on Wednesday.

"We think that today we could finish the inspection and start repairs," Federico Restrepo, vice president of corporate affairs, said. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

