Colombian rebels attack Ecopetrol's Cano Limon pipeline

BOGOTA Jan 4 Colombian rebels blew up a section
of the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline owned by state oil company
Ecopetrol, a military source said on Friday, in the first attack
on oil infrastructure this year.
Oil spillage and environmental damage to the rural area in
Colombia's Norte de Santander province was limited because the
pipeline was shut for maintenance, but the explosion caused some
oil to leak into the River Arauca, a spokesman for Ecopetrol
said.
Ecopetrol is seeking to clean up the contamination,
he said.
Marxist insurgent groups in Latin America's fourth-largest
oil producer have stepped up bombings over the past year,
especially against the 480-mile (780-km) Cano Limon-Covenas
line, which has a capacity of 220,000-barrels per day and
usually pumps around 80,000 barrels.
There were 142 attacks on pipelines between January and
October last year, according to Defense Ministry data.
Latin America's longest running insurgency is at its weakest
in decades. But attacks on pipelines in remote areas have cut
into production goals, and kept the government from reaching its
target of 1 million barrels per day until late last year.
The military source did not say which rebel group launched
the attack, but the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC), often responsible for such acts, is currently
negotiating peace with the government. In November, it called a
unilateral ceasefire.
The National Liberation Army, or ELN, also bombs economic
infrastructure like oil pipelines.
Ecopetrol does not comment on whether rebels groups have
attacked its infrastructure.