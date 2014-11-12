Colombia issues guidelines to soften resistance to oil projects

BOGOTA Nov 12 Colombia launched a book of
guidelines for oil companies on Wednesday aimed at addressing
growing resistance by local communities to extractive industry
projects, now one of the sector's biggest obstacles to
investment and raising production.
Colombia's biggest oil producer, state-run Ecopetrol
has said problems with communities near its projects
were serious enough to affect second- and third-quarter
earnings. The company's shares have tumbled about 30 percent
this year.
The 150-page guide advises companies on how to consult with
communities before entering new areas of Latin America's fourth
biggest oil producer and best practices in creation of
employment, human rights and management of social conflicts.
"It is quite instructive on social issues and the
participation of local labor. When people see this (implemented)
there will be greater acceptance," of oil projects, Mines and
Energy Minister Tomas Gonzalez told reporters at the launch.
Resistance to oil and mining projects has risen in part due
to a 2011 law change that cut royalties paid to communities
living nearby and over failure to communicate well with locals
whose expectations over new jobs and benefits are usually high.
Colombia's oil production reached 1.15 million barrels per
day in 2012 but has slipped to just below 1 million bpd so far
this year while the Andean nation has failed to boost reserves
significantly despite billions of dollars in foreign investment.
Mostly peaceful protests against the arrival of oil
companies in rural communities have been increasingly frequent
in the last couple of years, sometimes slowing companies'
investment plans and exploration of new areas.
The non-binding guide was drawn up on the initiative of the
National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) by Colombian institute
Icontec in liaison with around 100 public and private companies
and organizations.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)