Colombia's main oil workers' union says to hold indefinite strike

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BOGOTA, March 4 Colombia's main oil workers' union, the USO, will hold an indefinite strike, its president Edwin Castano told Reuters on Wednesday, in protest over widespread job cuts in the sector after a plunge in crude oil prices, but no start date has been set.
More than half of Colombia's oil is produced by state-controlled Ecopetrol while the biggest private sector player is Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.