Colombia says no ceasefire with FARC during peace talks

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
OSLO Oct 18 There will be no ceasefire between Colombia's government and Marxist rebels until the sides reach a comprehensive peace agreement, Colombian government negotiators said on Thursday.
"There will be no halting of military operations, we will continue to carry out our military obligation," chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle told a news conference.
"We will not discuss private property or economic reform," he added, rejecting the FARC's calls for broader social discussions.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.