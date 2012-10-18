FARC says social, economic reform needed for peace

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
HURDAL, Norway Oct 18 Comprehensive economic and social reform in Colombia is necessary for Marxist rebels to agree to a peace deal, chief FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez told a news conference on Thursday.
"Peace does not mean arms go quiet," Marquez told a joint news conference with Colombian officials, their first attempt in a decade to negotiate a peace deal to their half century conflict. Peace was something far more, he said.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.