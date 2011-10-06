Colombia refinery to sell petcoke to India's Rain

* Refinery expects to produce 900,000 T of petcoke per yr

* Contract to last 10 years from first delivery

BOGOTA Oct 6 Colombia's Cartagena refinery Reficar said on Thursday it planned to sell around 810,000 tonnes of petroleum coke annually to India's Rain Commodities Ltd RACL.NS.

Latin America's No. 4 oil producer is in the process of upgrading its refineries at a time when its crude output has broken historic highs and is expected to continue upward, topping 1.5 million barrels of oil per day in coming years.

"Reficar -- once the expansion project of the Cartagena refinery is concluded -- will have available for export about 900,000 metric tonnes per year of petcoke," Reficar said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday.

"Ninety percent of that production will be sold to the firm Rain Commodities Limited, headquartered in India, who won a bidding process involving five companies. The contract between the two firms is valid for 10 years after the first delivery."

Petcoke is a by-product of the refining process that is mainly used in making steel, cement and in power generation.

Reficar is owned by Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol ECO.CN (EC.N), but is administratively autonomous, according to the company. Ecopetrol -- Colombia's largest oil producer -- is working on projects to upgrade and expand its refineries.

Reficar is expanding operations which are expected to cost around $3.99 billion, of which the company had committed about $3.25 billion and had completed around 40 percent of the works through July, the firm told Reuters in July. [ID:nN1E76A1EA]

Colombia has seen a boom in oil and mining investment since a 2002 U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist guerrillas opened up much of the country, but it is struggling to match output growth in oil and mining products with infrastructure. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Marguerita Choy)