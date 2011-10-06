Colombia refinery to sell petcoke to India's Rain

* Refinery expects to produce 900,000 T of petcoke per yr
* Contract to last 10 years from first delivery
BOGOTA Oct 6 Colombia's Cartagena refinery
Reficar said on Thursday it planned to sell around 810,000
tonnes of petroleum coke annually to India's Rain Commodities
Ltd RACL.NS.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer is in the process of
upgrading its refineries at a time when its crude output has
broken historic highs and is expected to continue upward,
topping 1.5 million barrels of oil per day in coming years.
"Reficar -- once the expansion project of the Cartagena
refinery is concluded -- will have available for export about
900,000 metric tonnes per year of petcoke," Reficar said in a
statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday.
"Ninety percent of that production will be sold to the firm
Rain Commodities Limited, headquartered in India, who won a
bidding process involving five companies. The contract between
the two firms is valid for 10 years after the first delivery."
Petcoke is a by-product of the refining process that is
mainly used in making steel, cement and in power generation.
Reficar is owned by Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol ECO.CN
(EC.N), but is administratively autonomous, according to the
company. Ecopetrol -- Colombia's largest oil producer -- is
working on projects to upgrade and expand its refineries.
Reficar is expanding operations which are expected to cost
around $3.99 billion, of which the company had committed about
$3.25 billion and had completed around 40 percent of the works
through July, the firm told Reuters in July. [ID:nN1E76A1EA]
Colombia has seen a boom in oil and mining investment since
a 2002 U.S.-backed crackdown against leftist guerrillas opened
up much of the country, but it is struggling to match output
growth in oil and mining products with infrastructure.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Marguerita Choy)