Colombia's Bicentenario pipeline escapes damage in bomb attacks

BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia's Bicentenario oil
pipeline was undamaged by two explosions about 50 km (31 miles)
apart, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.
The source did not know who was behind the attacks but bombs
are planted frequently on pipelines by Colombia's two main
leftist guerrilla groups, the FARC and ELN. The groups are
present in areas along the 270 km (167 mile) underground
pipeline.
Colombia's armed forces have secured the affected stretches
of the pipeline in the municipalities of Fortul and Tame in the
eastern Arauca province near the border with Venezuela, to
enable the company's workers to carry out an inspection. No oil
spillage or pressure drop had been detected, the source said.
The pipeline's first phase finished construction last
November. It interconnects with Cano Limon pipeline to reach the
Atlantic coast. State-run oil company Ecopetrol and the
largest private sector producer, Pacific Rubiales, own
the majority of the pipeline.