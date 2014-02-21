版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 01:07 BJT

Colombia's Bicentenario pipeline escapes damage in bomb attacks

BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia's Bicentenario oil pipeline was undamaged by two explosions about 50 km (31 miles) apart, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

The source did not know who was behind the attacks but bombs are planted frequently on pipelines by Colombia's two main leftist guerrilla groups, the FARC and ELN. The groups are present in areas along the 270 km (167 mile) underground pipeline.

Colombia's armed forces have secured the affected stretches of the pipeline in the municipalities of Fortul and Tame in the eastern Arauca province near the border with Venezuela, to enable the company's workers to carry out an inspection. No oil spillage or pressure drop had been detected, the source said.

The pipeline's first phase finished construction last November. It interconnects with Cano Limon pipeline to reach the Atlantic coast. State-run oil company Ecopetrol and the largest private sector producer, Pacific Rubiales, own the majority of the pipeline.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐