Colombia pipeline blockade could warrant emergency action - govt

BOGOTA, April 29 Colombia's energy minister said
on Tuesday there may be grounds for declaring a state of
emergency if an indigenous community does not lift its five-week
blockade preventing state-run oil company Ecopetrol from
repairing a key crude pipeline.
The Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline owned by state-run oil
company Ecopetrol was shut off on March 25 after a bomb
attack blamed on leftist rebels, prompting the company to
declare force majeure on at least 25 delivery contracts.
The U'wa indigenous community close to the ruptured section
of the pipeline have prevented engineers reaching the tube while
they press their demands for it to be re-routed away from their
territory and for a planned oil project nearby to be scrapped.
"Really this case almost warrants a declaration of emergency
by the national government," Amylkar Acosta told local radio
station Caracol, adding that the government was still open to
resolving the situation through dialogue.
Declaring an emergency situation is a legal term that
enables the government to suspend certain laws in extenuating
circumstances. The minister may have been referring to the
possibility of using the armed forces to access the pipeline.
"It's clear that we won't be able to reach the target of an
average 1 million barrels per day. This month the impact has
been greater because of the stubbornness of this community in
preventing the repair of the tube," Acosta said.
The Cano Limon and Caricare fields operated by New
York-listed Occidental Petroleum, have been shut down
since the explosion for lack of a way to transport their usual
joint crude output of around 67,000 barrels per day.
Acosta said President Juan Manuel Santos was aware of the
seriousness of the situation and would "make the best decision"
on what action to take.
"There is a general interest that has to take precedence
over an individual interest, respectable as it may be," he said.
Santos may be loathe to use force to resolve the stand-off
with less than five weeks until elections in which he will seek
a second four-year mandate.
Colombia's leftist rebels have been intensifying their
attacks on the country's oil pipelines, with 259 attacks last
year alone. Oil companies in Latin America's fourth-biggest oil
producer usually manage to repair the damage within a few days
and avoid major disruption.
Colombia has been holding peace talks with FARC rebels since
late 2012 even as combat between the two sides continues.
A Colombian rebel group on Sunday stopped and set fire to 12
vehicles transporting contractors and equipment to repair the
pipeline on behalf of Ecopetrol.
No one was killed or injured in the attack by the National
Liberation Army, or ELN, in a rural area in Norte de Santander
province, near the border with Venezuela. The area is a hotbed
for rebel activity.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by
Peter Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese)