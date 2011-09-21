版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 21:41 BJT

Pacific Rubiales says output may resume in 3 days

BOGOTA, Sept 21 Canada's Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO PRU.CN could take three or four days to resume production after protesters forced it to shut output of about 225,000 barrels of oil per day, a company official said Wednesday. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)

