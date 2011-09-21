版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 22:36 BJT

Colombia union says oil protests halted at Rubiales

BOGOTA, Sept 21 Colombia's oil workers union said on Wednesday that the situation at Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO PRU.CN was "calm" after violent protests rocked the Andean nation's largest-producing field.

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)

