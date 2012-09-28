版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 03:30 BJT

Colombia holds interest rate at 4.75 percent, as expected

BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as expected after above forecast second quarter growth gave the authority room to pause rate cuts.

Faster growth in Latin America's fourth-biggest economy led the bank to keep its overnight lending rate at 4.75 percent after two straight cuts to protect Colombia from a slide in overseas demand.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐