UPDATE 2-Colombia holds rates given solid growth, to buy dlrs

* Cenbank to buy at least $3 bln through end March

* Cenbank chief confirmed for a third term

* GDP growth could be above 4 pct in 2012

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as above-forecast second quarter economic growth and an outlook for solid 2012 expansion gave policymakers room to pause rate cuts.

The bank held its overnight lending rate at 4.75 percent, as expected, after policymakers cut borrowing costs at the last two meetings to shield Latin America's fourth-largest economy from slipping demand for exports like coal and oil.

The bank moderated its language on risks to Colombia's economy from abroad, saying there was only a "small weakening" of the world economy and the U.S. economy was now growing at a moderate pace.

The bank said that second quarter gross domestic product exceeded its expectations due to higher than forecast growth in domestic demand. It saw chances 2012 growth would come in above 4 percent.

"For all 2012, it is likely that economic growth is higher than the midpoint of the estimated range (between 3 percent and 5 percent)," Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe, who was confirmed for a third term on Friday, said.

"International prices of commodities declined but remain high. Consequently, the terms of trade of Colombia remain high and stimulate national income," the bank added.

In a Reuters poll on Monday, 19 out of 30 analysts believed the monetary authority would keep rates steady at 4.75 percent. Eleven experts thought that policymakers would lower the rate 25 basis points.

Colombia's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter versus 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by strong expansion in the construction sector, the government's statistics agency said earlier this month.

Other major regional economies like Mexico and Chile have held rates steady since early this year as they gauge fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Brazil, on the other hand, has made a string of rate cuts since late 2011 to counter a sharp domestic slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Some analysts who had expected a rate cut believed that poor industrial production data and retail sales in July as well as the weak world economy would spur the bank to take more action to boost growth in Colombia.

"The statement remains the same as the last one, with a balanced tone, what stands out is the issue of second-quarter GDP without commenting in detail on the July data," said Camilo Perez, head of economic research at Banco de Bogota.

Strong economic growth and improved security has helped the Andean country attract record foreign investment over the last decade, which has helped pushed up the value of the peso currency.

Colombia's peso has firmed 7.4 percent so far this year, making it the world's third-strongest gaining of the 152 world currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters.

In an effort to stem the appreciation, the monetary authority said that it would buy at least $3 billion in the foreign exchange market from Oct. 1 through March 29, 2013.

It will use auctions of at least $20 million daily.

The government also plans to purchase at least $500 million in the rest of 2012, said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.