UPDATE 1-Colombia cuts interest rate for second month straight

BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second straight month in a widely expected move to bolster the economy as the global slowdown crimps overseas sales and weak sentiment slows consumer spending.

The seven-member board led by central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe voted to lower the overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 4. 75 p ercent f ollowing the bank's first rate cu t since April 2010 last month. The decision was made by consensus and was not unanimous, the bank said.

The rate cut met forecasts of 28 of the 35 analysts polled by Reuters who highlighted the weakening of industrial output and retail sales in recent months.

A better-than-expected reading for manufacturing in June may have led some board members to lean towards holding the rate steady, as a few analysts expected the bank would.

"Second quarter results confirm the weakening of global growth," the bank said in a statement following its decision.

"The latest figures on foreign trade and global industry also suggest further transmission of the problems in Europe to the rest of the economies. This raises the likelihood of even weaker global growth in the future," the bank added.

At its July policy meeting, the bank lowered its official estimate for 2012 gross domestic product growth to between 3 percent and 5 percent, but Uribe said last month that the bank expected growth of at least 4 percent.