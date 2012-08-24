UPDATE 1-Colombia cuts interest rate for second month straight

BOGOTA Aug 24 Colombia's central bank lowered
its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second straight
month in a widely expected move to bolster the economy as the
global slowdown crimps overseas sales and weak sentiment slows
consumer spending.
The seven-member board led by central bank chief Jose Dario
Uribe voted to lower the overnight lending rate by 25 basis
points to 4. 75 p ercent f ollowing the bank's first rate cu t since
April 2010 last month. The decision was made by consensus and
was not unanimous, the bank said.
The rate cut met forecasts of 28 of the 35 analysts polled
by Reuters who highlighted the weakening of industrial output
and retail sales in recent months.
A better-than-expected reading for manufacturing in June may
have led some board members to lean towards holding the rate
steady, as a few analysts expected the bank would.
"Second quarter results confirm the weakening of global
growth," the bank said in a statement following its decision.
"The latest figures on foreign trade and global industry
also suggest further transmission of the problems in Europe to
the rest of the economies. This raises the likelihood of even
weaker global growth in the future," the bank added.
At its July policy meeting, the bank lowered its official
estimate for 2012 gross domestic product growth to between 3
percent and 5 percent, but Uribe said last month that the bank
expected growth of at least 4 percent.