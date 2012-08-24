CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Colombia cuts interest rate for second straight month

(Corrects to show decision was unanimous)
* Decision was unanimous, made by consensus
* Cenbank to buy $700 mln to ease peso gains
* Peso is one of world's strongest gaining currencies
By Helen Murphy and Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Aug 24 Colombia's central bank lowered
its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second consecutive
month in a widely expected move to bolster the economy as the
global slowdown crimps overseas sales and weak sentiment slows
consumer spending.
The seven-member board led by central bank chief Jose Dario
Uribe voted to lower the overnight lending rate by 25 basis
points to 4.75 percent following the bank's first rate cut since
April 2010 last month.
"New information will enable future monetary policy actions,
both concerning the development of events in the advanced
countries and their impact on confidence, global demand and
international prices of basic goods," the bank said in a
statement following its decision.
The rate cut met forecasts of 28 of the 35 analysts polled
by Reuters who highlighted Colombia's weakening of industrial
output and retail sales in recent months.
The decision was made by consensus, the bank said. Uribe
later clarified that the decision was unanimous.
Other major regional economies like Mexico and Chile have
held rates steady since early this year as they gauge fallout
from the euro zone debt crisis. Brazil, on the other hand, has
made a string of rate cuts since late 2011 to counter a sharp
domestic slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.
In a move to help exporters, Colombia's central bank also
said it would buy $700 million in the foreign exchange market
during the rest of August and September in an effort to stem
gains by the peso currency. The peso has strengthened almost 7
percent this year, boosting costs for exporters that earn in
dollars but pay costs in pesos.
Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry, who resigned on
Thursday, said that the government had separately purchased $700
million over the past two weeks, including $200 million by the
state fund, known as FOGAFIN, to bolster efforts by the bank.
The government will continue to purchase dollars over the
next 40 days, he said.
Echeverry, who will be replaced by current Energy Minister
Mauricio Cardenas, has been increasingly vocal in recent weeks
that the bank should play a bigger role in stemming the peso,
one of the world's top gaining currencies.
"Colombia is confronting a world currency war and those that
don't participate in the war, lose," Echeverry said late
Thursday after President Juan Manuel Santos announced the first
of a series of changes to his cabinet.
"We have inflation near 3 percent and that gives us a lot of
tranquility ... while there's no challenge with inflation the
bank can intervene more."
CURRENCY WOES
Moderating domestic growth in the $330 billion economy has
been exacerbated by a strong currency.
A military crackdown on drug-funded insurgent groups has
made Colombia much more attractive to investors, once fearful of
visiting the nation as Marxist FARC rebels and paramilitary
groups bombed corporate installations and kidnapped workers.
Even as the economy slows, investor optimism may bring as
much as $17 billion in foreign direct investment this year,
Echeverry has said, putting more pressure on the peso.
After the $700 million the central bank said it would buy
through September, it will continue with its program to buy at
least $20 million daily on the spot market through November.
Echeverry has repeatedly called on the bank to buy at least
$40 million a day.
Newly appointed Cardenas, an economist from the University
of California at Berkeley, said late Thursday he is aware of the
problems caused by he strong currency and would use "all
necessary tools to fight it."
"Cardenas will take a more aggressive foreign exchange
stance," said BNP Paribas analyst Nader Nazmi in a note to
investors. "He does not see an appreciated peso as a sign of
Colombia's strength, but considers it as a potential source of
vulnerability to global forces."
Echeverry said that move was to "vaccinate" banks against
excessive risk-taking.
WEAKENING GLOBAL GROWTH
The new interest rate level will help provide Colombians
with more cash to spend on big-ticket items.
A better-than-expected reading for manufacturing in June may
have led some board members to lean towards holding the rate
steady, as a few analysts expected the bank would.
Discussion weighed heavily on the global financial climate
at the policy meeting as inflation remains anchored near the
mid-point of the bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target range for
the year.
Uribe said measures of core inflation remained "relatively
stable" and "inflation expectations declined across all
maturities."
At its July policy meeting, the bank lowered its official
estimate for 2012 gross domestic product growth to between 3
percent and 5 percent, but Uribe said last month that the bank
expected growth of at least 4 percent.
Next year's economic growth is likely to be more uncertain,
he has said, forecasting a growth of as low as 2 percent.
"Second quarter results confirm the weakening of global
growth," the central bank statement said.
"The latest figures on foreign trade and global industry
also suggest further transmission of the problems in Europe to
the rest of the economies. This raises the likelihood of even
weaker global growth in the future," the bank added.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy, editing by Andrew Hay)