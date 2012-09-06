UPDATE 3-Colombia's FARC rebels to ask government for ceasefire

* Rebels say talks expected to begin Oct. 8
* Santos has said there will be no ceasefire
* Attacks continue ahead of talks
By Jeff Franks and Helen Murphy
HAVANA/BOGOTA Sept 6 Colombia's leftist FARC
rebels said on Thursday they would seek a bilateral
ceasefire next month at the start of peace talks with
the government aimed at ending half a century of war, and
expressed hope the latest bid to end the conflict would succeed.
The proposal could complicate the process from the start
because Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said this week
there would be no ceasefire during the negotiations and military
operations would continue in "every centimeter" of Colombia.
"We are going to propose a ceasefire immediately when we sit
at the table," senior FARC commander Mauricio Jaramillo told a
news conference in Havana.
"Better said, we are going to fight for it. We are going to
discuss it there at the table, but it is one of the first
points," he said, announcing that talks would start on Oct. 8 in
Norway.
A decade ago, during the last attempt at ending Latin
America's longest-running insurgency, the rebels used a
demilitarized area the size of Switzerland to beef up their
military operations and establish a multibillion-dollar
drug-trafficking network.
"The government will reject this immediately and that will
play into the hands of the FARC, which wants to continue in
combat," said security analyst Alfredo Rangel in Bogota.
"The FARC will use violence to pressure the government at
the negotiating table."
Santos, whose approval rating has fallen in recent months,
surprised Colombians this week when he said there would be no
ceasefire during peace talks with the FARC, which stands for
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
The former defense minister had always demanded that the
rebels put down their weapons, free all hostages and stop
attacks on military, civilian and economic targets before any
negotiations could be considered.
WAR BATTERED
However, some analysts believe Santos' sliding poll numbers
could put pressure on him to allow the talks to go ahead without
a unilateral ceasefire from the FARC.
Face-to-face discussions while both sides are killing each
other in Colombia's mountains would be difficult to sustain and
could weaken the government's hand, they said.
"The FARC will take advantage of its status as negotiator to
appear legitimate to the people, while at the same time using
weapons to increase terrorist acts to boost its strength at the
negotiating table to break the will of the government," said
Vicente Torrijos, a Colombian political analyst.
The two sides have set a agenda for talks that includes the
rights of victims, land ownership in rural areas and cocaine
production and smuggling.
The FARC was founded in 1964 as a rural insurgency. Its
founder Manuel Marulanda initially received support from the
Soviet Union, Cuba and Colombia's Communist Party.
Now an estimated 8,000-strong, the group is funded mainly by
the cocaine trade and extortion and has resorted to recruiting
children in recent years as support for its Marxist cause has
waned. It is considered a terrorist organization by Washington
and the European Union.
Although it has lost ground in recent years, its attacks
affect Colombia's fast-expanding mining and oil sectors.
War has battered Colombia for decades, not just involving
the FARC but also drug cartels and right-wing paramilitary
groups thought sometimes to be working for the interests of
government agencies.
ARREST WARRANTS SUSPENDED
Jaramillo said the FARC would send Ivan Marquez and Jose
Santrich, both high-ranking leaders, to the talks and would
reveal more participants soon.
"We have always wanted to move forward the processes (of
peace)," he said. "We have always wanted peace."
Colombia's Attorney General Eduardo Montealegre said on
Tuesday that once the government accepted the FARC negotiators,
all arrest warrants would be suspended.
The rebels said they were pursuing peace because the country
needed it and sensed that the government felt the same.
"We think it is very important to develop and preserve this
process because it responds to a need, a strong desire of the
Colombian people," s a id FARC member Marco Leon.
"Colombia and the world have changed. The principles of FARC
go on unbowed," said Ricardo Tellez, a top commander known by
his war alias of Rodrigo Granda.
Santos unveiled his negotiating team on Wednesday, which
includes a former vice president, a former police chief, a
former military head, an industrialist, the president's chief
security adviser and a former environment minister.
Despite the conciliatory words, experts say the peace
process will be difficult, with many disagreements to overcome.
Even as they prepare for the meetings, on Tuesday the FARC
blew up two trucks at a coal mine and Danilo Garcia, a top rebel
commander and right hand man to FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, was
killed in a bombing attack by government troops.
Londono said in a video shown at the start of the news
conference there were enemies who opposed the talks, but the
process "must culminate with a new Colombia, just and
democratic."