Colombian rebels say they freed five captives

BOGOTA Feb 12 Colombian rebels from the
National Liberation Army said on Tuesday they had freed two
Peruvians and three Colombians kidnapped last month from a gold
mine in the north of the country.
The ELN, as Colombia's second biggest guerrilla group is
known, did not mention a Canadian seized at the same time.
Colombian military and police sources could not immediately
confirm the release of the five captives.
The men, all of whom worked at the Snow mine project
belonging to Canada's Braeval, were freed after being
told the charges against them, the rebel group said in a
statement.
The ELN is also holding two Germans believed to be retirees
who were traveling as tourists in Colombia. The rebels have
asked for proof that the men are not intelligence agents.
The mine workers' kidnapping demonstrates that although
security in the Andean nation has improved in recent years,
there are still great risks for people in remote mountain and
jungle areas.
The kidnapping of foreigners, including oil workers and
tourists, had been a common method of pressuring the government
over the past decade and of keeping people from venturing into
rebel-controlled areas.
Military pressure and widespread anger among Colombians and
in the international community seemed to slow the trend until
recently. It is not known how many foreigners remain in rebel
camps.
Considered a terrorist group by the United States and the
European Union, the ELN is not included in negotiations under
way in Cuba between the Colombian government and the nation's
biggest insurgent group FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia, to bring an end to five decades of war.
The FARC has said it will release two captive police
officers and a soldier this week.
For more than ten years, military strikes against the ELN
and the FARC have severely weakened the rebel groups and limited
their ability to attack the country's economic drivers, helping
attract billions of dollars in foreign investment.
However, an escalation of violence in recent weeks has
killed scores of insurgents and government troops, showing that
while the groups are weakened, they are by no means spent.
Inspired by the Cuban revolution and established by radical
Catholic priests, the ELN was founded in 1964, the same year the
FARC was established.
Attacks against oil and mining installations increased
substantially last year, and the government is beefing up the
roughly 70,000 troops defending these operations.