RPT-UPDATE 1-Colombia and FARC rebels agree to peace talks - Telesur

BOGOTA Aug 27 Colombia's government and leftist FARC rebels have signed an agreement to begin peace talks during a meeting in Cuba, regional media network Telesur reported on Monday.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, have fought successive governments for almost half a century.

The government on Monday denied the Telesur report.

Rumors have been rife for months that a deal with the FARC was on the cards. Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe has been active on his Twitter account detailing the talks.

