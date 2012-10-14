Colombia tries peace talks with FARC rebels to end long conflict

* Peace talks with rebels to begin in Norway this week
* Every past negotiation has ended in failure
* FARC guerrillas at weakest point in decades
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Oct 14 Colombia's government and Marxist
rebels will sit down this week to start peace talks aimed at
ending nearly half a century of conflict after a 10-year
military offensive against the guerrillas failed to deliver a
coup de grace.
President Juan Manuel Santos is attempting what many other
leaders have tried but failed to do in the past - reach a
negotiated deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC) and bring peace to Latin America's No. 4 economy.
The former defense minister has seen his popularity slide
over the last year with former President Alvaro Uribe, for long
a close ally, leading criticism that Santos has been too soft on
the FARC. But a peace agreement before the next election in 2014
would all but guarantee Santos a second term.
While security has improved by leaps and bounds since a
U.S.-backed offensive against FARC rebels and drug barons began
a decade ago, the security forces have been unable to land a
decisive blow. The FARC is still a threat and, although
weakened, it has stepped up its attacks in the last few years.
Analysts say it is clear the conflict cannot be won by
military means alone and the government has a greater chance of
negotiating an end to the war from a position of strength than
of completely wiping out the rebels.
"We take on these talks with moderate optimism but with the
absolute conviction that it is an opportunity that we cannot
waste," Santos told the U.N. General Assembly late last month.
Nearly two years of secret talks in Cuba led to the formal
discussions, which start in Norway this week and then move to
Havana. Santos hopes the peace process can be successful within
months.
For many in rural Colombia, the stakes could not be higher.
"We're the ones who suffer, our families, our parents," said
Sara Munoz, a 39-year-old mother of two children who is
selling her house to get away from the violence in the province
of Cauca. "We have to leave our houses, leaving our homes
abandoned to flee to another part because we have children."
At primary schools in Cauca, school children have regular
safety drills, falling to the ground and huddling together as
teachers mimic the sound of gunfire outside.
There is still frequent fighting in the province and
Colombian troops that patrol its unpaved roads in armored
vehicles nickname it "Cauca-kistan," comparing the fighting
there with the war in Afghanistan.
STEPS TOWARD PEACE
Rumors of talks with the FARC - Colombia's largest insurgent
group - have swirled since Santos took office in 2010 and he
made early steps to kick-start a peace process with reforms
giving land back to peasants displaced by the conflict and
paying reparations to its victims.
The failure of the last round of talks a decade ago, when
the government ceded territory the size of Switzerland to the
FARC and still couldn't reach a deal, hangs over Santos' head,
but he insists he won't repeat past mistakes.
Aware he cannot afford to be seen as soft, Santos has
refused the FARC's call for a ceasefire once the peace talks
start and instead vowed to step up military operations.
The talks will focus mainly on land reform, drug trafficking
and political participation.
Possible sticking points include deciding which FARC leaders
will be allowed to participate in politics, who will or will not
go to jail for war crimes, and what can be done on land reform
since every attempt since the 1960s has failed.
Security guarantees will also be crucial as the rebels
remember the mass murder of members of the Union Patriotica - a
political party accused of links to the FARC - in the 1980s by
right-wing death squads.
Right-wing paramilitary groups formed in the 1980s to
protect wealthy landowners and drug traffickers from rebels
complicated previous efforts to negotiate peace but they have
demobilized in the last few years.
Some mid-level former commanders have morphed the old
structures into new drug gangs with links to their former
enemies, the FARC. They are more concerned with business now
than ideology, but could still cause problems as the government
tries to pacify the country.
There are also worries about divisions within the FARC and a
possible fragmentation if the peace talks advance, e specially in
the guerrilla army's powerful southern front, which is heavily
involved in the drug trade.
The ultra-right and ultra-left "are hard obstacles because
here there is not only debate but shooting," said Leon Valencia,
a former member of a small rebel group who now heads the Nuevo
Arco Iris think-tank.