UPDATE 1-Colombian rebels welcome peace talks "without hatred"

* FARC rebels also seem to mock president in video
* More details of historic talks expected in days
* Santos' approval rises in latest poll
By Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Sept 3 Colombia's FARC rebel leader said
on Monday the group would join peace talks with the government
"without hatred or arrogance" in its first response to President
Juan Manuel Santos' announcement of imminent negotiations.
The prospect of talks, likely to take place in Norway and
Cuba, has raised Colombians' hopes of an end to five decades of
bloodshed - though past governments' failures to end Latin
America's longest-running insurgency show the path is not easy.
In a video posted on the Internet on Monday that swung from
serious to mocking, a group of uniformed FARC rebels
acknowledged the possible negotiations by singing and playing
the bongos - but they also ridiculed Santos.
The group's leader Rodrigo Londono, known by his war alias
as Timochenko, is edited onto the introduction of the song,
telling the rebels: "We join the negotiating table without
hatred or arrogance."
In office since 2010, the conservative Santos last week
announced his government had taken part in "exploratory talks"
with the leftist FARC - which stands for Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia - that may lead to formal negotiations.
He said the nation's second-biggest rebel group, the
National Liberation Army or ELN, could also be involved.
In Monday's video, the FARC men and women sang, danced and
played the guitar in an unidentified clearing, surrounded by
trees and fence posts. Some were dressed in olive-green uniform
and others in black T-shirts and berets depicting Argentine
revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara.
"I'm off to Havana, this time to talk to he who accuses us
of lying about peace, that bourgeois who tries but can't crush
us," they sang in the video, which can be seen at:
"That pedantic Chucky Santos who finds the need to ask
(former Cuban leader) Fidel Castro to help with the FARC," they
added, in reference to the murderous doll Chucky in the movie
franchise "Child's Play."
Around Colombia, there has been cautious optimism since
Santos' announcement, with many praising it as a bold move that
would help bring further economic prosperity to the Andean
nation and free rural areas from the fear of constant attacks.
Some, though, have dissented from that general mood. Most
notably, former President Alvaro Uribe and his backers have
slammed the move as pandering to "terrorists."
Timochenko's message was received positively by analysts,
who recall the FARC as arrogant in the previous attempt at peace
that took place in the southern area known as El Caguan and
ended in failure in 2002.
"This is a very important message and dramatically different
to the stance in Caguan," Caracol Radio cited Angela Maria
Robledo, member of Congress' peace commission as saying.
Carlos Lozano, a member of peace advocacy group Colombians
for Peace, said the message shows a "clear commitment by the
FARC".
TALKS ABROAD
While it is not known if the entire seven-member leadership
of the FARC is in agreement with the peace talks, the so-called
secretariat takes decisions by majority.
Still, an intelligence source told Reuters that there is
discontent among some of the commanders in the powerful southern
areas of the group's structure, where much of the cocaine
production takes place.
At the mid-point of his four-year term, Santos may reveal
more details in the coming days. Another source told Reuters
talks are likely to start in Norway then move to Cuba.
Santos, who has said military operations would continue
while discussions are under way, has agreed that FARC leaders
would not be extradited to a second nation to stand trial,
according to the source who asked not to be identified.
As evidence of ongoing military operations, seven FARC
fighters were killed on Monday and another five captured during
an air raid in central Meta province, Defense Minister Juan
Carlos Pinzon said.
"This is an important message that shows the will of the
armed forces to work tirelessly against any organization that
attacks the Colombian people," Pinzon told reporters.
The drug-funded rebels have been hit hard in recent years by
a U.S.-backed Colombian army offensive that has weakened their
ranks and hobbled their communication system.
Still, the FARC is able to launch repeated attacks on
economic infrastructure and military targets.
Santos had been facing severe criticism over a perception
that security was deteriorating amid repeated FARC attacks on
oil and mining installations.
While extremely risky, a successful peace agreement with the
FARC would secure a place in history for Santos as the only
leader to end a war that has killed tens of thousands over the
years and sullied the South American nation's reputation.
Santos' approval rating, which slipped to 48 percent in
June, moved up again to 51 percent last week in the latest
survey by Gallup conducted amid rumors talks were starting.
A previous attempt at peace under former President Andres
Pastrana resulted in the FARC using the ceasefire to rebuild its
military operations and establish a multi-billion dollar
drug-trafficking network.