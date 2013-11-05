Colombia ELN rebels demand Chilean timber company leaves country

BOGOTA Nov 5 Colombia's ELN rebels are
demanding that a Chilean timber company abandon its operations
in the Andean nation, although the leftist group still plans to
free one of the firm's local contractors held captive for 15
months.
Compania Agricola La Sierra "should leave the country, like
the Canadian mining company Braeval Mining Company" the ELN said
in a statement on its website. It also said it would release
Andres Montes Ceballos, an Agricola La Sierra engineer it
kidnapped in July 2012.
A Braeval contractor held by the ELN for seven months was
freed in August, meeting one of the demands by President Juan
Manuel Santos made to enable the start of peace talks with the
insurgent group.
Braeval said in July it would suspend operations in
Colombia, however, it did not tie its decision to the
kidnapping.
The ELN, the smaller of two guerrilla groups fighting the
government for the last 50 years, regularly attacks energy
infrastructure in the country's northeast.
"The Chilean multinational should recognize the negative
impact of its investment," the statement said, "policies which
guarantee profits for foreigners to the detriment of our
national sovereignty."
Agricola La Sierra declined to comment on the ELN demand.
On Monday, the ELN released three Colombian oil workers held
for 55 days in the northeastern border province of Arauca.
The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded
in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States
and the European Union.
Inspired by the Cuban revolution and established by radical
Catholic priests, the ELN is now believed to have about 3,000
fighters. It has sought peace before, holding talks with the
Colombian government in Cuba and Venezuela between 2002 and
2007. Experts say there was a lack of will on both sides to
agree a final peace plan.