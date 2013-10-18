Colombia's ELN rebels kidnap three local oil workers -police

BOGOTA Oct 18 Colombia's ELN rebel group kidnapped three oil contractors in the eastern province of Arauca on Friday, police said, following a spate of bomb attacks in the last 10 days that shut some of the oil industry's biggest oil and gas pipelines.

The contractors, all from Colombia, were kidnapped from their car by men in military fatigues commonly used by the country's guerrillas, near the town of Arauquita close to the eastern border with Venezuela.

"It appears to be another doing of the ELN as part of its escalation in terrorist activities," Arauca regional police commander Wilson Bravo said on local television, which reported the kidnapped were a geologist, an assistant and their driver.

Local media said the contractors work on Colombia's second-biggest oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, jointly owned by Colombia state oil company Ecopetrol and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. It transports crude along the border with Venezuela to Colombia's Caribbean coast.

The 780 km (480 mile), 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline, the second-largest in the country, has been functioning sporadically since three bomb attacks closed it this month. The attacks were attributed to leftist guerrillas.

The ELN, or National Liberation Army, which operates mostly in the country's northeast, is the smaller of Colombia's two guerrilla movements, with around 3,000 fighters. The larger FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has around 8,000.

Both have been fighting the government in a bloody five-decade conflict estimated to have killed more than 200,000.

The ELN released a Canadian geologist whom it held hostage for seven months in August, a step President Juan Manuel Santos said was a pre-condition for peace talks with the government, which the rebel group has expressed interest in.

Both guerrilla groups have attacked oil infrastructure with increasing frequency in the last year or two, even with peace talks under way between the government and FARC. Oil companies had to contend with attacks as frequent as every two to three days in 2012.

The ELN has battled a dozen governments since it was founded in 1964 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

It has sought peace before, holding talks with the Colombian government in Cuba and Venezuela between 2002 and 2007. Experts say there was a lack of will on both sides to agree a final peace plan.